Serbian Patriarch Irinej has been going through a tough time over the last couple of hours since his health condition has been deteriorating.

According to a statement made by the President of Serbia, Alexander Vucic, the Serbian Patriarch Irinej has been struggling with a “difficult situation”. He added that the Patriarch was intubated an hour ago.

The Patriarchate of Serbia had earlier denied the rumours that Patriarch Irinej had reposed in the Lord.

In fact, the Patriarchate of Serbia called on all the faithful to pray for the health of Patriarch Irinej and urged them to be informed about his health condition by the official announcements of the medical council and the official website of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

The permanent team of medical experts, with the assistance of doctors from Russia, examined the Patriarch and discussed the results of the morning laboratory examination.

They concluded that the deterioration of his health condition was a consequence of the coronavirus infection and that the general health condition of Patriarch Irenj was complex but stable. Serbian Patriarch Irinej has been hospitalised at the Karaburma Military Medical Centre.

The Patriarchate will be updating daily information about his state of health.