The Feast of the Epiphany was solemnly celebrated in the Region of Ypsomatheia, Vlanga and Kontoskalion.

On the eve of the feast, Metropolitan Maximos of Silivria, Supervisor of the Region, performed the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at the Church of Saint Minas in Ypsomatheia. On the day of the feast, he also performed the Divine Liturgy in the Church of Saint Theodoros in Vlanga. After the dismissal, everyone headed to the Yedikule Fortress, where the Cross was cast into the Sea of Marmara.

Söner Ezimer, chairman of the local branch of the CHP party, and faithful from Constantinople and abroad attended the service. Ioannis Barbounis, who is from Patras, was the one who found the cross in the sea. A luncheon was held in the venue of Saint Theodoros Church in Vlangas, during which the Metropolitan of Silivria blessed the Vasilopita of the community.

The Metropolitan thanked the police authorities, the chairman of the Community of Vlanga, Anastasios Chondropoulos, and the chairman of the Cultural Association, Stelios Gulgioun, for their valuable contribution to the organisation of the event.

Source: fanarion.blogspot.com